Photo 3687
I think he sees me!
This snowshoe hare stood like this for quite awhile while I was photographing him!
22nd May 2024
22nd May 24
Islandgirl
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3804
photos
229
followers
127
following
Tags
hare
,
snowshoe
Corinne C
A fun and cute shot!
May 22nd, 2024
Carole Sandford
Super shot.
May 22nd, 2024
