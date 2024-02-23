Sign up
Previous
Photo 3626
FOR-23
Negative space on the lake, the fish huts are out and the ice fishing 🎣 has started!
Not my hobby but it is very popular!
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
2
2
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
3710
photos
234
followers
130
following
993% complete
View this month »
Tags
b&w
,
fish
,
huts
,
for2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Exceptional beauty
February 23rd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
We have had so little ice this year but I have seen a few on the lakes but now things are warming up again. Not a great year for winter sports.
February 23rd, 2024
