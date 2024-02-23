Previous
FOR-23 by radiogirl
Photo 3626

FOR-23

Negative space on the lake, the fish huts are out and the ice fishing 🎣 has started!
Not my hobby but it is very popular!
23rd February 2024 23rd Feb 24

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
993% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Exceptional beauty
February 23rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
We have had so little ice this year but I have seen a few on the lakes but now things are warming up again. Not a great year for winter sports.
February 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise