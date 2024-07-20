Previous
Wooden Boat by radiogirl
Wooden Boat

Not too many wooden boats left, this one I spotted on Lake Temagami.

Thank you for all your comments and favs on yesterday‘s photo of Chase, much appreciated.
Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous boat, well taken care of
July 20th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Great find and capture
July 21st, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
No, there aren't (a shame because they really are beautiful), and this one's a looker! Nice shot.
July 21st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful boat and capture
July 21st, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Excellent!
July 21st, 2024  
