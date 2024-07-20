Sign up
Previous
Photo 3741
Wooden Boat
Not too many wooden boats left, this one I spotted on Lake Temagami.
Thank you for all your comments and favs on yesterday‘s photo of Chase, much appreciated.
20th July 2024
20th Jul 24
5
2
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
3859
photos
231
followers
125
following
1024% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
11th July 2024 8:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
water
,
wooden
,
boat
,
lake
,
dock
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous boat, well taken care of
July 20th, 2024
bkb in the city
Great find and capture
July 21st, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
No, there aren't (a shame because they really are beautiful), and this one's a looker! Nice shot.
July 21st, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful boat and capture
July 21st, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Excellent!
July 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
