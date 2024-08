Canoe Murals

On my sister get away we discovered these painted canoes.

This summer artist Gerry Lantaigne led a group of local artist in the creation of 7 canoe murals featuring the work of famous Canadian artist Emily Carr. Each artist was tasked with creating a work inspired by one of Carr's paintings.

In the next few days I will share some of these canoe murals.



Thank you for your comments and favs on the Tom Thompson and Group of Seven murals I have posted. Much appreciated.