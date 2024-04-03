Sign up
Previous
Photo 3638
Winter Storm
This is looking out onto our back deck where it is snowing, we are in the middle of a winter storm expecting 15 to 25cm (almost a foot) of snow and not stopping until tomorrow morning!
3rd April 2024
3rd Apr 24
2
0
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3754
photos
232
followers
128
following
996% complete
3631
3632
3633
3634
3635
3636
3637
3638
113
114
115
116
3635
3636
3637
3638
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
3rd April 2024 5:09pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
foxy
,
snowstorm
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh no , even "Foxy " doesn't look amused !
April 3rd, 2024
Barb
ace
Wow! Glad it's not us receiving that snow!
April 3rd, 2024
