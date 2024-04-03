Previous
Winter Storm by radiogirl
Photo 3638

Winter Storm

This is looking out onto our back deck where it is snowing, we are in the middle of a winter storm expecting 15 to 25cm (almost a foot) of snow and not stopping until tomorrow morning!
3rd April 2024 3rd Apr 24

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
996% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh no , even "Foxy " doesn't look amused !
April 3rd, 2024  
Barb ace
Wow! Glad it's not us receiving that snow!
April 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise