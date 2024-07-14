Sign up
Photo 3737
Long Exposure
From my hike with my friend out to the falls last week, she enjoyed the beauty everywhere. This is a river at the top of the falls.
14th July 2024
14th Jul 24
2
1
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3855
photos
231
followers
125
following
1023% complete
3737
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
7th July 2024 10:49am
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
water
,
longexposure
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous image. The water looks like clouds.
July 14th, 2024
Dianne
ace
Very nice indeed.
July 14th, 2024
