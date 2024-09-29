Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3808
Canoe trip
Paddling Finlayson park was beautiful but the lake became very busy, we were always concerned about boat waves and float planes taking off and landing!
Bottom left: a couple canoeing by
Middle: is a sign at the the entrance to the park
Top right: cabin along the shoreline
Thank you for your comments and favs Yesterday’s photo, much appreciated!
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3927
photos
220
followers
123
following
1043% complete
View this month »
3801
3802
3803
3804
3805
3806
3807
3808
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
main- album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
collage
,
canoeing
Barb
ace
Nice collage!
September 29th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
What a great collage...:).
September 29th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Nicely done…
September 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close