Previous
Canoe trip by radiogirl
Photo 3808

Canoe trip

Paddling Finlayson park was beautiful but the lake became very busy, we were always concerned about boat waves and float planes taking off and landing!

Bottom left: a couple canoeing by
Middle: is a sign at the the entrance to the park
Top right: cabin along the shoreline


Thank you for your comments and favs Yesterday’s photo, much appreciated!
29th September 2024 29th Sep 24

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
1043% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Nice collage!
September 29th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
What a great collage...:).
September 29th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Nicely done…
September 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise