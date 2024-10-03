Previous
Back to our Canoe trip by radiogirl
Back to our Canoe trip

This beaver was swimming around our canoe slapping his tail and making a ruckus, I don't think he wanted us around!
Tomorrow I will post more of his shenanigans!

Thanks for stopping by I appreciate all your comments and favs.
Lesley ace
How wonderful to see this
October 3rd, 2024  
