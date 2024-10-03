Sign up
Previous
Photo 3812
Back to our Canoe trip
This beaver was swimming around our canoe slapping his tail and making a ruckus, I don't think he wanted us around!
Tomorrow I will post more of his shenanigans!
Thanks for stopping by I appreciate all your comments and favs.
3rd October 2024
3rd Oct 24
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
3931
photos
220
followers
124
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
main- album
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
20th September 2024 8:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pond
,
beaver
,
canoeing
Lesley
ace
How wonderful to see this
October 3rd, 2024
