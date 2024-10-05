Sign up
Previous
Photo 3814
Then there was 2!
While canoeing we encounter these 2 beavers swimming around us in this pond!
Thanks for stopping by, your comments and favs are greatly appreciated
5th October 2024
5th Oct 24
5
3
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3933
photos
220
followers
124
following
3807
3808
3809
3810
3811
3812
3813
3814
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
main- album
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
20th September 2024 8:25am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
water
,
pond
,
beavers
CC Folk
ace
So cool!
October 5th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
October 5th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
This is so special -
October 5th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Excellent shot
October 6th, 2024
Lois
ace
Super capture!
October 6th, 2024
