Then there was 2! by radiogirl
Then there was 2!

While canoeing we encounter these 2 beavers swimming around us in this pond!

Thanks for stopping by, your comments and favs are greatly appreciated
5th October 2024 5th Oct 24

Islandgirl

@radiogirl
So cool!
October 5th, 2024  
Nice
October 5th, 2024  
This is so special -
October 5th, 2024  
Excellent shot
October 6th, 2024  
Super capture!
October 6th, 2024  
