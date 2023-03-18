Sign up
70 / 365
Rainbow- colour today is Purple
This is the world’s shortest covered bridge, which I’ve changed to purple!
Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs.
18th March 2023
18th Mar 23
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Tags
purple
coveredbridge
selectivecolour
rainbow2023
Suzanne
ace
Great selective colour use for world's shortest coloured bridge.
March 18th, 2023
*lynn
ace
great purple!
March 18th, 2023
