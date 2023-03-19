Sign up
71 / 365
Rainbow colour today is Pink
This is my Apple Watch with my pink watchband. It’s a great help when organizing events, get-togethers and great for reminders!
I love my Apple Watch!
Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs.
19th March 2023
19th Mar 23
2
0
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Tags
applewatch
,
rainbow2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nice one
March 19th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely
March 19th, 2023
