Rainbow colour today is Pink by radiogirl
71 / 365

Rainbow colour today is Pink

This is my Apple Watch with my pink watchband. It’s a great help when organizing events, get-togethers and great for reminders!
I love my Apple Watch!

Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs.
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
19% complete

View this month »

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nice one
March 19th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely
March 19th, 2023  
