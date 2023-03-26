Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
78 / 365
Today’s rainbow colour is Pink
While out snowshoeing we came upon this nice bench with a sign that says “The Ladies Retreat”.
So of course, it was a photo opportunity!
Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs.
26th March 2023
26th Mar 23
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3385
photos
240
followers
133
following
21% complete
View this month »
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
Latest from all albums
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
3307
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
Extras- Challenges
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snowshoe
,
rainbow2023
Corinne C
ace
What a fabulous group portrait, so clear and the color combo is fantastic!
March 26th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely group photo of you all
March 26th, 2023
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Those are great pink "girlie" down jackets!
March 26th, 2023
Gosia
ace
Are you using a walking stick while snowshoeing?
March 26th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
@gosia
No not on these trails they were nicely groomed, some women use poles if the trail is bumpy or hilly.
March 26th, 2023
Frances Tackaberry
Great exercise and the prefect photo op!
March 27th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close