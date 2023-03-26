Previous
Today’s rainbow colour is Pink by radiogirl
78 / 365

Today’s rainbow colour is Pink

While out snowshoeing we came upon this nice bench with a sign that says “The Ladies Retreat”.
So of course, it was a photo opportunity!

Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs.
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Corinne C ace
What a fabulous group portrait, so clear and the color combo is fantastic!
March 26th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely group photo of you all
March 26th, 2023  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Those are great pink "girlie" down jackets!
March 26th, 2023  
Gosia ace
Are you using a walking stick while snowshoeing?
March 26th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
@gosia No not on these trails they were nicely groomed, some women use poles if the trail is bumpy or hilly.
March 26th, 2023  
Frances Tackaberry
Great exercise and the prefect photo op!
March 27th, 2023  
