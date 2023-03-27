Previous
Today’s rainbow colour is Red by radiogirl
79 / 365

Today’s rainbow colour is Red

I remember biking by this farm last summer, and I had to stop and take a photo of this lovely red barn!

Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs.
27th March 2023 27th Mar 23

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
21% complete

Dawn ace
A lovely red Barn
March 27th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
Such a great barn!
March 27th, 2023  
Milanie ace
What a well kept red barn!
March 27th, 2023  
