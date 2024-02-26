Previous
Fill the frame with a rose by randystreat
Photo 3633

Fill the frame with a rose

52 Week Challenge Week 8 - Fill the frame
26th February 2024 26th Feb 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
995% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Excellent , Kathy wonderful detail
February 27th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful close up
February 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise