Forest and the trees

Get Pushed Challenge #604



My partner challenged me to an ICM photograph of trees using a slow shutter and a vertical motion to create the movement. She added that this photo would be even better if it can be done with a double image in camera overlaying something that has more focus. I'm sorry that my camera doesn't have the capacity to do double exposures. Today was a good day for this technique because it dreary and overcast. I usually can't get the shutter speed low enough to do ICM. The shutter speed was 1/40 sec.