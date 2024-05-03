Sign up
Photo 3700
orange and yellow and blue and green
for the half and half theme
3rd May 2024
3rd May 24
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
3rd May 2024 3:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
mayhalf-2024
Corinne C
ace
A gorgeous close up
May 4th, 2024
katy
ace
FAV love the line up of colors!
May 4th, 2024
Kathy
ace
@corinnec
@grammyn
Thank you Corinne and Katy. The birds are really liking these petals. Eery time I come out of the house here a bird flies off.
May 4th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Cool shot. So interesting the way the birds go after the petals.
May 4th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Nice. Is that what they call a red hot poker?
May 4th, 2024
