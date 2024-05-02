Previous
Coke & a glass by randystreat
Coke & a glass

I wasn’t planning to participate in the half-and-half theme but here you go photo #1. I’m a day late.
katy ace
Isn’t it supposed to be a coke and a smile lol! This is amazing Kathy I’m glad you decided to participate
May 3rd, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Great start!
May 3rd, 2024  
summerfield ace
ooooh! clever take. i like it. aces!
May 3rd, 2024  
KWind ace
Great shot!
May 3rd, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
You are off to a great start. I’m glad you are going to join us.
May 3rd, 2024  
