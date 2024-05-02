Sign up
Previous
Photo 3699
Coke & a glass
I wasn’t planning to participate in the half-and-half theme but here you go photo #1. I’m a day late.
2nd May 2024
2nd May 24
5
1
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
2nd May 2024 12:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mayhalf-2024
katy
ace
Isn’t it supposed to be a coke and a smile lol! This is amazing Kathy I’m glad you decided to participate
May 3rd, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great start!
May 3rd, 2024
summerfield
ace
ooooh! clever take. i like it. aces!
May 3rd, 2024
KWind
ace
Great shot!
May 3rd, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
You are off to a great start. I’m glad you are going to join us.
May 3rd, 2024
