Previous
Photo 3863
Looking from the other side
Window - One Week Only
Grateful for the light this window provides in a rather dark bathroom as well as it being my first look at the world every morning.
6th November 2024
6th Nov 24
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
6th November 2024 4:03pm
Tags
window
,
gratitude
,
brwindowseries
,
owo-7
summerfield
ace
rather unusual but i love it. aces!
November 6th, 2024
katy
ace
How fabulous to see the other side of this window of your bathroom series
November 6th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Lovely morning tree of life…
November 6th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice to see it from this angle.
November 6th, 2024
