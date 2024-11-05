Sign up
Awaiting election returns
Grateful for our democratic process even if I may not be pleased with the outcome.
5th November 2024
5th Nov 24
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Others
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
5th November 2024 9:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reading
,
knitting
,
gratitude
Corinne C
ace
It makes me so anxious!
November 6th, 2024
