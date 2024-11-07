Previous
Blocking the lace shawl by randystreat
Blocking the lace shawl

I am grateful for the ability to knit and do other fiber related projects. This is my lace shawl being blocked. For anyone interested, the aim of blocking is to relax the fibers, making each stitch a little more even, plump and the overall fabric drapier. (yarnandknitting.com) I accomplished this by dampening the knitting, weaving blocking wires through the edge stitches on each side and pinning them to the mat until dry. you can just (barely) see how the pattern is more even as it's pinned out. (compare with this photo: http://365project.org/randystreat/365/2024-10-28)
Kathy

@randystreat
Shutterbug ace
Thanks for including the explanation of what you meant and how you did it. I also like the way you used the interlocking “exercise” mats to lay it on.
November 8th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I enjoyed reading about how blocking works- and seeing the shot of how it's done.
November 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
