Blocking the lace shawl

I am grateful for the ability to knit and do other fiber related projects. This is my lace shawl being blocked. For anyone interested, the aim of blocking is to relax the fibers, making each stitch a little more even, plump and the overall fabric drapier. (yarnandknitting.com) I accomplished this by dampening the knitting, weaving blocking wires through the edge stitches on each side and pinning them to the mat until dry. you can just (barely) see how the pattern is more even as it's pinned out. (compare with this photo: http://365project.org/randystreat/365/2024-10-28)