Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3709
You never know what you'll see.
52 Week Challenge Week 19 - Flat Lay
I picked up the bunch of stuff that's just lying around in thisroom, put it all together and took the photo.
12th May 2024
12th May 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4582
photos
108
followers
91
following
1016% complete
View this month »
3702
3703
3704
3705
3706
3707
3708
3709
Latest from all albums
3703
3704
3705
3706
3707
3708
238
3709
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
12th May 2024 7:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
junk
,
flatlay
,
52wc-2024-19
katy
ace
Definitely an eclectic flat lay! I like the tag lol
May 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close