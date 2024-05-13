Sign up
Photo 3710
Isn't it great to have leftovers
A half and half lunch. Masas de Puerco
13th May 2024
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
13th May 2024 1:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leftovers
,
mayhalf-2024
Corinne C
ace
Looks so delicious!
May 14th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
They do come in handy! Yummy shot.
May 14th, 2024
katy
ace
It looks very tasty and made a fabulous shot for you
May 14th, 2024
