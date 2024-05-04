Previous
Storage by randystreat
Photo 3701

Storage

4th May 2024 4th May 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
Corinne C ace
Love the minimalist feel
May 5th, 2024  
Mary Siegle ace
This a great half & half shot! I like the sign in there.
May 5th, 2024  
katy ace
Fascinating, Kathy I really like the patterns and the textures. Black-and-white is the perfect processing for this one. FAV
May 5th, 2024  
Kathy ace
@corinnec Thank you Corinne. Earlier in the day the inside door was shut and the scene was not quite as interesting. Glad I went back later.
@mcsiegle Thank you Mary. Cars park on this little lane/alley so I'd imagine is could be a problem.
@grammyn Thank you Katy. It wasn't nearly as interesting in color.
May 5th, 2024  
