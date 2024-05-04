Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3701
Storage
4th May 2024
4th May 24
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4572
photos
108
followers
91
following
1013% complete
View this month »
3694
3695
3696
3697
3698
3699
3700
3701
Latest from all albums
3695
3696
3697
3698
3699
3700
236
3701
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
3rd May 2024 4:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
door
,
wood
,
barred
,
mayhalf-2024
Corinne C
ace
Love the minimalist feel
May 5th, 2024
Mary Siegle
ace
This a great half & half shot! I like the sign in there.
May 5th, 2024
katy
ace
Fascinating, Kathy I really like the patterns and the textures. Black-and-white is the perfect processing for this one. FAV
May 5th, 2024
Kathy
ace
@corinnec
Thank you Corinne. Earlier in the day the inside door was shut and the scene was not quite as interesting. Glad I went back later.
@mcsiegle
Thank you Mary. Cars park on this little lane/alley so I'd imagine is could be a problem.
@grammyn
Thank you Katy. It wasn't nearly as interesting in color.
May 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@mcsiegle Thank you Mary. Cars park on this little lane/alley so I'd imagine is could be a problem.
@grammyn Thank you Katy. It wasn't nearly as interesting in color.