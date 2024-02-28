Sign up
Previous
Photo 3635
Quick Ombré Hat
These are finished versions of the hat I was knitting in the photo on Feb 20 (
http://365project.org/randystreat/365/2024-02-20
).
To see a color version of the hats, check this photo out in my Extras album.
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
Kathy
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
365 daily shots
Tags
hat
,
pattern
,
knitted
,
for2024
Corinne C
The black and white version is nice too
February 28th, 2024
Susan Wakely
They look so nice.
February 28th, 2024
Renee Salamon
Brilliant, and a nice shot too
February 28th, 2024
Kathy
@corinnec
@wakelys
@rensala
Thank you Corinne, Sue and Renee.
February 28th, 2024
Shutterbug
I love the b&w version. It really shows off your beautiful knitting.
February 28th, 2024
