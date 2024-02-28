Previous
Quick Ombré Hat by randystreat
Photo 3635

Quick Ombré Hat

These are finished versions of the hat I was knitting in the photo on Feb 20 ( http://365project.org/randystreat/365/2024-02-20 ).
To see a color version of the hats, check this photo out in my Extras album.
28th February 2024 28th Feb 24

Kathy

@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Corinne C ace
The black and white version is nice too
February 28th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
They look so nice.
February 28th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Brilliant, and a nice shot too
February 28th, 2024  
Kathy ace
@corinnec @wakelys @rensala Thank you Corinne, Sue and Renee.
February 28th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
I love the b&w version. It really shows off your beautiful knitting.
February 28th, 2024  
