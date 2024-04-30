Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3697
Sunday morning
When I opened the blinds I saw the sun shining on this tree in the front yard. I knew I had to have a photo.
30th April 2024
30th Apr 24
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4567
photos
108
followers
91
following
1012% complete
View this month »
3690
3691
3692
3693
3694
3695
3696
3697
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
28th April 2024 7:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
sunlight
,
leaves
,
bokeh
,
ornamental plum
JackieR
ace
beautiful depth of field and bright contrasts. beautiful
April 30th, 2024
katy
ace
Yes! Yes, you did. The colors are gorgeous, the light is awesome, and as Jackie already mentioned the shallow DOF is amazing FAV
April 30th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A beautifully composed and lit picture
April 30th, 2024
FBailey
ace
Lovely light
April 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close