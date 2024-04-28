Previous
Greenhouse #5 by randystreat
Photo 3695

Greenhouse #5

Went to a plant sale yesteray. This is part of one of the bigger greenhouses. I bought 4 plants but it's still a bit early for planting right now so they are on the patio waiting for the right time.
28th April 2024 28th Apr 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Dawn ace
A nice image
April 29th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
What a beautiful collection of different plants. I love going to greenhouses and gardens.
April 29th, 2024  
Babs ace
Sounds as though you are pretty well prepared for summer.
April 29th, 2024  
