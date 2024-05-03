Previous
Photography Studio by randystreat
236 / 365

Photography Studio

52 Week Challenge Week 18 - architecture
I just like the details of the corner of this building.
3rd May 2024 3rd May 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
Photo Details

katy
Good eye for composition in this one Kathy Another FAV for me
May 4th, 2024  
Kathy
@grammyn Oh gosh, thank you Katy. Took two trips there to get one that was suitable. I had my fingers in two of them.
May 4th, 2024  
