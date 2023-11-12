Sign up
Previous
231 / 365
The fisherman between the trees
Get Pushed Challenge #588
My partner challenged me to use a natural frame to frame my subject. This was more difficult than I expected, but I finally saw this when I was out today and decided it would just have to do.
12th November 2023
12th Nov 23
1
0
Tags
frame
,
fisherman
,
get-pushed-588
Kathy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for your challenge. It was challenging to get a good subject that was framed. I just barely made the deadline, too.
November 13th, 2023
