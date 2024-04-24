Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3691
Madescent shirt
Don't you hate putting on a clean shirt to go out to eat and then spilling something down the front. As soon as you come in the door, you put it in to soak, hoping the spots will come out.
Madescent - slightly moist or becoming so
24th April 2024
24th Apr 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4561
photos
108
followers
92
following
1011% complete
View this month »
3684
3685
3686
3687
3688
3689
3690
3691
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
24th April 2024 9:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
shirt
,
bubbles
,
pigword
Kathy A
ace
This happens to me all the time, I wear a bib now 🤣
April 25th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close