Previous
Madescent shirt by randystreat
Photo 3691

Madescent shirt

Don't you hate putting on a clean shirt to go out to eat and then spilling something down the front. As soon as you come in the door, you put it in to soak, hoping the spots will come out.
Madescent - slightly moist or becoming so
24th April 2024 24th Apr 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
1011% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
This happens to me all the time, I wear a bib now 🤣
April 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise