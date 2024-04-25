Previous
Childhood memories by randystreat
Childhood memories

Get Pushed Challenge #612
My partner challenged me to post a photo denoting a childhood memory.
This quilt was on my bed a lot of my childhood days. It was made by one of my grandmothers (probably Granny Allan). The two baby cups were always displayed. The one on the left (with a Beatrix Potter illustration) was a gift at the time of my birth. I'm not sure about the other cup. It has a poem on the back based on the first line of a Mother Goose nursery rhyme. The cookbook is one that I was given by Santa Claus. I only remember making one meal out of it, and I make it to this day. A hot tuna and cheese sandwich.
@dkbarnett Thank you for the challenge Delwyn. Not a lot of memories that I could create a photo from and I don't have a lot of old stuff from my family. But I did have these four things and it sure did bring back good memories.
April 25th, 2024  
