Childhood memories

Get Pushed Challenge #612

My partner challenged me to post a photo denoting a childhood memory.

This quilt was on my bed a lot of my childhood days. It was made by one of my grandmothers (probably Granny Allan). The two baby cups were always displayed. The one on the left (with a Beatrix Potter illustration) was a gift at the time of my birth. I'm not sure about the other cup. It has a poem on the back based on the first line of a Mother Goose nursery rhyme. The cookbook is one that I was given by Santa Claus. I only remember making one meal out of it, and I make it to this day. A hot tuna and cheese sandwich.