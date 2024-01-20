Abstract #2

Get Pushed Challenge #598

My partner challenged me to do folded paper macro abstracts. This was difficult for me because I didn't have a lot of equipment to do them. I had thought about going to the stores to find them, but you know how the stores are now. I can't find anything. And I didn't have the time to order anything online. Anyway I cobbled together enough to take a stab at this.



I had so much fun I had to do another one.