Abstract #2 by randystreat
233 / 365

Abstract #2

Get Pushed Challenge #598
My partner challenged me to do folded paper macro abstracts. This was difficult for me because I didn't have a lot of equipment to do them. I had thought about going to the stores to find them, but you know how the stores are now. I can't find anything. And I didn't have the time to order anything online. Anyway I cobbled together enough to take a stab at this.

I had so much fun I had to do another one.
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

Kathy

Kathy ace
@kali66 Thank you for the challenge. I couldn't stop because I thought some of the patterns turned out nicely.
January 20th, 2024  
Call me Joe ace
❤️🌟
January 20th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
When seen on a black background the shape and colour really stand out. I can see this on a wall in a contemporary setting.
January 20th, 2024  
Kathy ace
@joemuli Thank you again Joe.
@wakelys I appreciate your feedback Sue. Maybe it's one I should have printed. Not that my setting here is contemporary.
January 20th, 2024  
