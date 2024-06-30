Previous
Fractions and math by randystreat
239 / 365

Fractions and math

The blue yarn is approximately a viertel of the total.
30th June 2024 30th Jun 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
65% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Clever creation for those words. Love the colors.
June 30th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Lovely composition with great colors
June 30th, 2024  
katy ace
Creative idea and so personalized to you. I like the way you have presented it.
June 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise