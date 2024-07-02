Sign up
Previous
Photo 3744
In a rush
Day #2 World Watercolor Month - rush
2nd July 2024
2nd Jul 24
6
2
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
2nd July 2024 3:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wwcm-2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous Kathy. A real sense of movement.
July 2nd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Oh well done!
July 2nd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
This is such a poetic watercolor!
July 2nd, 2024
JackieR
ace
So full of energy
July 2nd, 2024
katy
ace
This is so well done Kathy. It made me think of this photo by Joe.
https://365project.org/joemuli/simple/2024-07-01
July 2nd, 2024
bkb in the city
Very nice
July 2nd, 2024
