Previous
Photo 3741
Language facts
52 Week Challenge #26 - Left to Right
Sometimes no matter how hard one thinks, a good subject doesn't come to mind. Sorry.
Can you believe that half a year is done with? Over, finis! May the next half be kind to you.
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
4
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4617
photos
108
followers
92
following
1024% complete
3734
3735
3736
3737
3738
3739
3740
3741
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
29th June 2024 12:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pen
,
paper
,
52wc-2024-w26
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Nice take on the prompt!
June 29th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Nice one - the half year has flown by, let’s hope the second half brings some peace to the world
June 29th, 2024
Tunia McClure
ace
You have beautiful handwriting.
June 29th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Wonder if it's because majority are right handed??
June 29th, 2024
