Previous
Photo 3736
Abstract with berries
52 Week Challenge #21 - food as art
OK catching up. Mom told me not to play with my food but I found finger painting with peanut butter and smashing berries to create an abstract was pretty fun.
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I was not a pb&j fan but I probably would have enjoyed your artistic game! fun shot.
June 25th, 2024
katy
ace
FAV for the photo and the experience!
June 25th, 2024
