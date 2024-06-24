Previous
Abstract with berries by randystreat
Abstract with berries

52 Week Challenge #21 - food as art
OK catching up. Mom told me not to play with my food but I found finger painting with peanut butter and smashing berries to create an abstract was pretty fun.
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

Kathy

Ann H. LeFevre ace
I was not a pb&j fan but I probably would have enjoyed your artistic game! fun shot.
June 25th, 2024  
katy ace
FAV for the photo and the experience!
June 25th, 2024  
