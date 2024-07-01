Sign up
Photo 3743
Dots and dabs
Day #1 2024 World Watercolor month - pattern
I never said I could paint. I just said I'd like to. Here's my first painting for 2024 World Watercolor Month sponsored on this site by the ArtstyGang.
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
Kathy
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Tags
pattern
,
watercolor
,
wwcm-2024
