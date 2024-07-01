Previous
Dots and dabs by randystreat
Photo 3743

Dots and dabs

Day #1 2024 World Watercolor month - pattern
I never said I could paint. I just said I'd like to. Here's my first painting for 2024 World Watercolor Month sponsored on this site by the ArtstyGang.
1st July 2024 1st Jul 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
1025% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise