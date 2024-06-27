Previous
Ignite by randystreat
Photo 3739

Ignite

52 Week Challenge #24 - Fire
27th June 2024 27th Jun 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
1024% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Nice close up
June 28th, 2024  
katy ace
impressed with your skills to light it while you photograph it! Nice close up
June 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise