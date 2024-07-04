Previous
Stop, slow and go. by randystreat
Photo 3746

Stop, slow and go.

Day #4 World Watercolor Month - signal

Maybe not kindergarten but certainly elementary school work.
4th July 2024

Kathy

Corinne C ace
I love it!
July 4th, 2024  
