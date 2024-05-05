Previous
Reusable lunch bag by randystreat
237 / 365

Reusable lunch bag

Get Pushed Challenge #613
My partner challenged me to use the word ‘Palimpsest’ as the subject for a photo.
- a manuscript or piece of writing material on which later writing has been superimposed on effaced earlier writing.
- something reused or altered but still bearing visible traces of its earlier form.
I thought about this all week. I rode around town trying to find "edited" signs. I was going to try a composite of some sort to give the illusion of a palimpsest. Nope, nope, nope! Finally in desperation I thought of this.

I apologize for the low light.
5th May 2024 5th May 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Kathy ace
@annied Sorry for this rather wretched image to depict the word palimpsest. Just couldn't come up with anything else. Thank you for your challenge and I will post a better example if I can ever come across one.
May 5th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Nailed a difficult challenge
May 5th, 2024  
katy ace
I think you completed the challenge perfectly
May 5th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
I love your original thought.
May 5th, 2024  
