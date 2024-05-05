Reusable lunch bag

Get Pushed Challenge #613

My partner challenged me to use the word ‘Palimpsest’ as the subject for a photo.

- a manuscript or piece of writing material on which later writing has been superimposed on effaced earlier writing.

- something reused or altered but still bearing visible traces of its earlier form.

I thought about this all week. I rode around town trying to find "edited" signs. I was going to try a composite of some sort to give the illusion of a palimpsest. Nope, nope, nope! Finally in desperation I thought of this.



I apologize for the low light.