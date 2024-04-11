21 - 1 = 20

Due to an error on my part, the Dove chocolates and I are hurrying to fill in a two day gap. The counts quoted on the titles of the last two shots taken in Ohio were wrong. The chocolates were right. I was wrong, and they weren't thrilled at having to hustle to take what they deemed a couple of random shots. I told them that the suitcase was a natural transition setting (OH back to KS). It was, I recognize, rather barren, having been emptied already. So I stuck in the two old textbooks that Barb had given me. You can see her name on the top of the blue primer. And on the inside cover of the other my name is crossed off and her name put in. We passed textbooks down, so on the right you can also see Pamela Whitmore's name crossed off. They were our neighbors across the street and I don't remember their family being Catholic. But the "Faith and Freedom" readers were designed for Catholic schools. On the upper right I can faintly see the name "Zoeller." They also were neighbors and schoolmates. That book is in poor shape -- the front cover held in place with strips of adhesive tape, which I've artfully mostly concealed under the blue book. I have another copy of "These are Our Neighbors" in better condition--one I bought in Minnesota (probably from a thrift store). But this one is a family "heirloom." 🤣



Most of the chocolates indulged me. One you can just see stubbornly trying to hide.