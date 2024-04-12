20 - 1 = 19

Filling in the two day gap after I got my counts on the last two Ohio titles screwed up. The natives (chocolate models) were getting restless. It had been, after all, my mistake and not theirs. I asked them to pose with the eclipse glasses to commemorate the reason we went to Ohio (besides seeing my sister and her family, of course). A bit of grumbling and complaining that since they hadn't been able to use the glasses last week to see the sun, why should they pose with them now. Well...yes...they had a point. They were much too small to use the glasses and, anyway, even if we had had teeny tiny eclipse glasses for them to use, it would have been insane to let chocolates sit and stare at the sun for an extended period of time. By the time we were watching the eclipse, I was committed to 30 days with these guys and no way did I want any of them to melt prematurely.



As is proving to be the case this month, there was one disgruntled chocolate who flat out refused and walked off the set. Most of the chocolates humored me and a few were very curious as to what could be seen through the glasses. The answer, of course, is nothing (except the sun). So it was a bit disappointing. But I didn't keep them long. The goal was not great photography. I just needed to catch up.



Profound apologies for posting so many of these at the same time.