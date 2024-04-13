Previous
19 - 1 = 18 by mcsiegle
Photo 522

19 - 1 = 18

Home again! When the Dove chocolates (egg shaped for Easter), Dan, and I returned home, the chocolates headed for their old stomping grounds. Since I love the combination of fruit and chocolate, the fruit basket is where they had been residing before heading for Ohio. A few of the remaining Christmas ('gift' shaped) version welcomed them back enthusiastically and lured one of my purple models away to hang out with the marzipan pig.

NOTE: Somehow I got my count wrong on the last two shots taken at Barb's house. As I posted this, I realized my mistake and corrected that. We are now working to fill in that two day gap.
Mary Siegle

Photo Details

