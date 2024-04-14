Previous
18 - 1 = 17 by mcsiegle
Photo 523

18 - 1 = 17

The chocolates and I have some catching up to do, so I looked around for either a clear surface (insert sad face), or a surface that could be cleared (bingo). I simply MUST solve the clutter problem here! We settled on a chest of drawers in the living room and tidied the area next to a lamp that had been Frank's mother's. She had the dome hand-painted to match the bottom part.

We appreciated the illumination afforded by the lamp, as it was late in the evening by the time we took the photo. Even though there WAS fairly adequate light, one foolhardy little chocolate made me nervous by venturing to the edge to peer over. As soon as I took this picture, I sent it right back to the Dove bag. I let the rest hang out there in the living room for a bit longer.
14th April 2024 14th Apr 24

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
143% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful lamp.
April 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise