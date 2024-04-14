18 - 1 = 17

The chocolates and I have some catching up to do, so I looked around for either a clear surface (insert sad face), or a surface that could be cleared (bingo). I simply MUST solve the clutter problem here! We settled on a chest of drawers in the living room and tidied the area next to a lamp that had been Frank's mother's. She had the dome hand-painted to match the bottom part.



We appreciated the illumination afforded by the lamp, as it was late in the evening by the time we took the photo. Even though there WAS fairly adequate light, one foolhardy little chocolate made me nervous by venturing to the edge to peer over. As soon as I took this picture, I sent it right back to the Dove bag. I let the rest hang out there in the living room for a bit longer.