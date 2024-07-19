Sign up
Photo 3761
Loosen it up a bit
World Watercolor Month Day 19 - widen
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
Kathy
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
3761
Tags
belt
wwcm-2024
JackieR
That's very clever
July 19th, 2024
Susan Wakely
A great idea.
July 19th, 2024
katy
Very well done, Kathy
July 19th, 2024
Kathy
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@wakelys
@grammyn
Thanks ladies.
July 19th, 2024
