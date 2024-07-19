Previous
Loosen it up a bit by randystreat
Photo 3761

Loosen it up a bit

World Watercolor Month Day 19 - widen
19th July 2024 19th Jul 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
1030% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
That's very clever
July 19th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A great idea.
July 19th, 2024  
katy ace
Very well done, Kathy
July 19th, 2024  
Kathy ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond @wakelys @grammyn Thanks ladies.
July 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise