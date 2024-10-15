Sign up
Previous
Photo 3841
It's blooming again
You never know what you'll see in the fall, when one day it's hot and the next it's cold.
15th October 2024
15th Oct 24
4
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4723
photos
105
followers
88
following
1052% complete
3834
3835
3836
3837
3838
3839
3840
3841
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
15th October 2024 3:47pm
Tags
blooms
,
rhododendron
Susan Wakely
ace
Such lovely colours coming into bloom.
October 15th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Very pretty- it's always surprising when the bloom twice.
October 15th, 2024
katy
ace
Oh my word! So hard to believe. Our pear tree is blooming and the apple tree at Mary’s Haven is blooming. What is happening?
October 15th, 2024
Kathy
ace
@wakelys
Thank you Sue. The color is lovely.
@olivetreeann
Thanks Ann. I've noticed it happening for several years.
@grammyn
Two houses down from me there's a cherry tree blooming too. I've known it to bloom before in the fall too. Must have been the shock of the change in temperatures and all that rain.
October 15th, 2024
