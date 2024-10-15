Previous
It's blooming again by randystreat
It's blooming again

You never know what you'll see in the fall, when one day it's hot and the next it's cold.
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

Kathy

I live in North Carolina in the US.
Susan Wakely ace
Such lovely colours coming into bloom.
October 15th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Very pretty- it's always surprising when the bloom twice.
October 15th, 2024  
katy ace
Oh my word! So hard to believe. Our pear tree is blooming and the apple tree at Mary’s Haven is blooming. What is happening?
October 15th, 2024  
Kathy ace
@wakelys Thank you Sue. The color is lovely.
@olivetreeann Thanks Ann. I've noticed it happening for several years.
@grammyn Two houses down from me there's a cherry tree blooming too. I've known it to bloom before in the fall too. Must have been the shock of the change in temperatures and all that rain.
October 15th, 2024  
