Get Pushed Challenge 636 DevastationThis shopping center was under at least 8 feet of water two weeks ago today. (Hurricane Helene)There are so many piles of debris and road lanes throughout town and in the county are narrowed because of the clean up. I didn't want to hinder workers or get stuck somewhere while folks are still trying to get their homes and businesses back in order.This is the second time in the past 20 years that the merchants and owners have had to clean up from flooding. (You might be able to follow this link to see this shopping center and other sections of Morganton NC after Hurricane Francis 2004: https://www.flickr.com/photos/greer82496/albums/72157600988856446/)