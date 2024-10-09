Previous
Trailing Asters by randystreat
Photo 3835

Trailing Asters

Couldn't resist another photo of the asters
9th October 2024 9th Oct 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
1050% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
This is beautiful, Kathy! It’s a gorgeous composition and a terrific capture of this pretty subject. FAV
October 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise