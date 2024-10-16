Previous
Mums on the coffee table by randystreat
Photo 3842

Mums on the coffee table

Busy day so this processed photo (Comica app on my mobile) is what I've got. The mums are pretty, so another photo may be in the making.
16th October 2024 16th Oct 24

Kathy

@randystreat
Kathy
