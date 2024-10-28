Previous
Irina mulberry silk shawl by randystreat
Irina mulberry silk shawl

Off the needles but not blocked. Soft!
Kathy

ace
@randystreat
JackieR ace
Looks luxurious
October 28th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Lovely! What a wonderful talent to have!
October 28th, 2024  
Wylie ace
beautiful Kathy, you are quite the craftsperson.
October 28th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Beautiful work! I had no idea you could knit silk! A real treasure!
October 28th, 2024  
