Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3854
Irina mulberry silk shawl
Off the needles but not blocked. Soft!
28th October 2024
28th Oct 24
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4736
photos
105
followers
88
following
1055% complete
View this month »
3847
3848
3849
3850
3851
3852
3853
3854
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
22nd October 2024 9:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shawl
,
mulberrysilk
JackieR
ace
Looks luxurious
October 28th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Lovely! What a wonderful talent to have!
October 28th, 2024
Wylie
ace
beautiful Kathy, you are quite the craftsperson.
October 28th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful work! I had no idea you could knit silk! A real treasure!
October 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close