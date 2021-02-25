Previous
Next
Vortograph #1 by randystreat
212 / 365

Vortograph #1

My Get Pushed partner challenged me to try vortography. I did use her link to start the research and continued on to a few others to look at images taken this way and how they were done. What I discovered is that it would be a lot easier if I'd had a photographer's helper to hold the prism while I shot through it. I used 3 mirrors taped together in a triangular shape. I shot through the tube at the flower. I did come up with some interesting effects although my focus was a bit off in a lot of the shots I took. Put this mirrored tube on the shelf in hopes I'll remember to use it again in the future.
25th February 2021 25th Feb 21

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
58% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
@annied Thanks for this challenge. It was fun. Enough so, that I am posting two shots.
February 26th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise